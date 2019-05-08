2019 Outlook: Jordan Scarlett

2019 fantasy player outlook for Jordan Scarlett, RB, CAR

Jordan Scarlett does have some skills that the Panthers might eventually lean on him for. A physical specimen with the blocking skills to match, Scarlett used quickness and aggression to power through defenses in 2016 and 2018, totaling 11 rushing touchdowns and 1,665 rush yards. He didn't play in 2017 because he was accused of participating in a credit card fraud scandal (the charges were dropped). He also has a marijuana possession misdemeanor in his past that cost him a game. Even if he were an angel off the field, Scarlett lacks the speed and nuanced receiving skills to be a dangerous every-down back. He'd need volume to be effective in Fantasy, and that's not going to happen with Christian McCaffrey starting for the Panthers. Not worth taking in seasonal leagues, Scarlett only registers as a late-round choice in long-term formats and rookie-only drafts.

