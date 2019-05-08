2019 Outlook: Jordan Thomas

2019 fantasy player outlook for Jordan Thomas, TE, HOU

Jordan Thomas, the Texans' second-year tight end, tied for the second-most touchdowns on the team last year with four. Scoring four times in 16 games isn't impressive by Fantasy standards, but doing so as a rookie on a team with a bunch of quality receiving threats while splitting reps at tight end is pretty snazzy. Thomas will compete for playing time again this summer, and the 6-foot-5, 265 pounder should get some attention. It's too soon to call Thomas a sleeper, but if the reports out of Houston are good, he might crawl into final-round consideration. If you can get him in dynasty leagues, do so.

