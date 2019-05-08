2019 Outlook: Jordan Thomas
2019 fantasy player outlook for Jordan Thomas, TE, HOU
Jordan Thomas, the Texans' second-year tight end, tied for the second-most touchdowns on the team last year with four. Scoring four times in 16 games isn't impressive by Fantasy standards, but doing so as a rookie on a team with a bunch of quality receiving threats while splitting reps at tight end is pretty snazzy. Thomas will compete for playing time again this summer, and the 6-foot-5, 265 pounder should get some attention. It's too soon to call Thomas a sleeper, but if the reports out of Houston are good, he might crawl into final-round consideration. If you can get him in dynasty leagues, do so.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...