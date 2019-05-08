2019 Outlook: Jordan Wilkins

2019 fantasy player outlook for Jordan Wilkins, RB, IND

Jordan Wilkins figures to work behind Marlon Mack, and perhaps others, in the Colts run offense this season. A couple of long carries in the second half of last season helped him average 5.6 yards per carry, but he struggled to get even 3.6 yards per rush when he was relied upon in the early season. The only way he'll hit the Fantasy radar is if Mack misses significant time and Wilkins earns the primary backup job in camp. Until that happens, Wilkins should only be stashed in dynasty leagues.

