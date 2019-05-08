2019 Outlook: Jordy Nelson

2019 fantasy player outlook for Jordy Nelson, WR, OAK

Jordy Nelson retired from the NFL in March, although he didn't rule out a return should the Packers come calling. The 34-year-old Nelson spent the first 10 years of his NFL career in Green Bay before playing with the Raiders in 2018. We'll see if he does decide to return to the NFL this year, but most likely his career is over. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

