2019 Outlook: Josh Adams

2019 fantasy player outlook for Josh Adams, RB, PHI

Things just continue to get worse for Josh Adams this offseason, and he's not someone to covet in most leagues. First, the Eagles added Jordan Howard via trade from Chicago, and then Philadelphia selected rookie Miles Sanders in the second round of the NFL Draft. It was also reported in April that Adams is facing a six-month recovery from shoulder surgery. We'll see if Adams is healthy in time for the start of training camp, but Adams will have limited Fantasy value this season in a secondary role -- if he makes the final roster. Adams is not worth drafting in most leagues.

