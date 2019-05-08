2019 Outlook: Josh Allen

Josh Allen should be considered a sleeper quarterback this season, one to target with a late-round pick in all leagues. As a rookie in 2018, Allen got off to a slow start, scoring more than 20 Fantasy points just once in his first six games. He then missed four games with an elbow injury, but returned to be a standout Fantasy quarterback to close the year. In his final six games, Allen scored at least 21 Fantasy points four times, while averaging 26.0 points over that span. A big reason for his breakout was his rushing prowess, as Allen had at least 95 rushing yards in four of those games, as well as five rushing touchdowns. It's hard to expect that kind of rushing production moving forward, but Buffalo did upgrade Allen's receiving corps this offseason with John Brown, Cole Beasley and Tyler Kroft, as well as better players on the offensive line. Allen has the potential to finish as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback this year.