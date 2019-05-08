2019 Outlook: Josh Bellamy

2019 fantasy player outlook for Josh Bellamy, WR, NYJ

Josh Bellamy will compete for serious playing time with the Jets this summer after landing a two-year deal. Not bad for a backup receiver and special-teamer with five career receiving touchdowns and 999 yards in 75 games. Until Bellamy is a regular in the Jets offense, Fantasy owners shouldn't count on him.

