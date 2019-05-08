2019 Outlook: Josh Doctson

Josh Doctson could be the No. 1 receiver in Washington this season, which is great for his outlook but also tells you the state of this receiving corps. Doctson has been a disappointment through three seasons in the NFL, and he has yet to have 50 catches, 500 yards or more than six touchdowns in any season. But with the rest of this receiving corps looking like Paul Richardson, Trey Quinn, Brian Quick and rookies Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon, you can see there's an opportunity for Doctson to make plays. Keep an eye on his performance in training camp and the preseason, and he's worth drafting in all leagues with a late-round pick. Maybe this will be his breakout season in the NFL.