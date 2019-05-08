2019 Outlook: Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon remains suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's subtance abuse policy, and he will need to be reinstated before playing this season. If he does return to the field in 2019, it will likely be with the Patriots. But Fantasy players should consider other options before banking on Gordon yet again. He looked good in New England once he joined the team via trade from Cleveland in September, scoring at least 12 PPR points in seven of 11 games with the Patriots. But it's hard to say he will ever play in the NFL again given his history, and it's hard to justify having him on any Fantasy roster, from dynasty to re-draft leagues. We hope for the best for Gordon, but don't plan on drafting him in most formats unless he's reinstated prior to training camp.