2019 Outlook: Josh Jacobs
2019 fantasy player outlook for Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK
The Case For: Jacobs was the first running back selected in the draft and he has very little competition for early down work in Oakland. Isaiah Crowell tore his Achilles, and he was replaced by Doug Martin. Jacobs should be a true workhorse on an improved offense and 1,000 yards feels like a near lock.. ... The Case Against: This offense only ran the ball 387 times in 2018 and they added Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams in the offseason. We still don't know how improved the offense will be, which could limit Jacobs' touchdown upside. Maybe most importantly, Jalen Richard led the Raiders backs with 81 targets last year and he's still on the roster.
