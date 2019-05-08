2019 Outlook: Josh Johnson

2019 fantasy player outlook for Josh Johnson, QB, WAS

Josh Johnson is a free agent at the time of publication, and he will look to sign with a team as a backup quarterback. In 2018, Johnson appeared in four games in Washington and had one outing with more than 20 Fantasy points. Keep an eye on his destination this offseason, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. Ignore him in all formats on Draft Day.

