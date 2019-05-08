2019 Outlook: Josh Lambo
2019 fantasy player outlook for Josh Lambo, K, JAC
After signing a four-year contract extension this offseason, Josh Lambo is the Jaguars kicker for years to come. The dude's earned it - he's hit 92.7 percent of his field goals since arriving in Duval in 2017. The Jaguars have attempted at least 30 field goals in three of the past four seasons and could return to that number in 2019 given their improved offense. Still, there are too many other kickers Fantasy managers would rather rely on than Lambo. Maybe you'll snag him off waivers once the season gets going.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...