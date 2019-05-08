2019 Outlook: Josh Lambo

2019 fantasy player outlook for Josh Lambo, K, JAC

After signing a four-year contract extension this offseason, Josh Lambo is the Jaguars kicker for years to come. The dude's earned it - he's hit 92.7 percent of his field goals since arriving in Duval in 2017. The Jaguars have attempted at least 30 field goals in three of the past four seasons and could return to that number in 2019 given their improved offense. Still, there are too many other kickers Fantasy managers would rather rely on than Lambo. Maybe you'll snag him off waivers once the season gets going.

