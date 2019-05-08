2019 Outlook: Josh Mccown

2019 fantasy player outlook for Josh Mccown, QB, NYJ

Josh McCown has yet to decide his future at the time of publication. The 39-year-old quarterback could decide to retire or return as a backup once again for an 18th season. He appeared in four games in 2018 for the Jets as backup to Sam Darnold, but his best game saw him score just 17 Fantasy points in Week 12 against New England. Even if McCown does play this season, he should not be drafted in any leagues.

