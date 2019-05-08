2019 Outlook: Josh Oliver

2019 fantasy player outlook for Josh Oliver, TE, JAC

Not only does Josh Oliver offer long-term appeal, but the tight end has a glimmer of hope to produce as soon as 2019 for the Jaguars. At nearly 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Oliver was a reliable target at San Jose State, catching 56 passes as a senior for 709 yards with four scores. His big size meshed with startling speed for a dude as big as he is makes for an intriguing combination. He's unfinished as a blocker and needs to add some nuance in his route-running, but given the lack of competition at tight end in Jacksonville, he could find playing time as soon as this season. Until it's obvious he's the starter, Oliver should only get picked late in long-term formats and in Round 4 of rookie-only drafts.

Our Latest Stories