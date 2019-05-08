2019 Outlook: Josh Reynolds

Josh Reynolds is expected to be the No. 4 receiver for the Rams, but he's only worth a look in deeper leagues this season. Reynolds will play behind Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, but Kupp is coming off last year's torn ACL. Reynolds played six games in the regular season without Kupp in 2018, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in three of them. Kupp is expected to be fine in training camp, but if he suffers a setback, Reynolds' Fantasy value will increase. That likely will happen if Cooks or Woods gets hurt as well. We don't recommend drafting Reynolds in most formats, but he could be a standout waiver-wire addition if Cooks, Woods or Kupp get hurt during the year.

