2019 Outlook: Josh Rosen

2019 fantasy player outlook for Josh Rosen, QB, ARI

Josh Rosen had a terrible rookie campaign in 2018, but hopefully he can turn his Fantasy fortunes around this season going from Arizona to Miami. The Cardinals gave up on Rosen after one season when they drafted Kyler Murray at No. 1 overall, and Arizona traded Rosen for a second-round pick. In 13 starts for the Cardinals, Rosen scored more than 20 Fantasy points just once. In Miami, he still has a questionable offensive line and weapons, and the Dolphins are a rebuilding team. But Rosen should get the chance to start in Week 1 ahead of Ryan Fitzpatrick, and we'll see if he's a better Fantasy option in 2019. While we don't recommend drafting him in one-quarterback leagues, he is worth a late-round selection in two-quarterback formats.

