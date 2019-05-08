2019 Outlook: Joshua Dobbs

2019 fantasy player outlook for Joshua Dobbs, QB, PIT

Joshua Dobbs will compete with Mason Rudolph for the right to back up Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback in Pittsburgh this summer. He wasn't very impressive in minimal play this past season and wouldn't be held to the same expectations if he replaced Big Ben for several games. No one's drafting Dobbs.

