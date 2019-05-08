2019 Outlook: JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Case For: In virtually every way (other than touchdowns). Smith-Schuster was the best Steelers' receiver last season. He had more nine more catches than Antonio Brown on two fewer targets. He averaged more yards per reception. And most importantly, he's still the one in Pittsburgh. Back before Smith-Schuster, we saw Ben Roethlisberger target Brown 193 times in one season, and 181 in another. Without a star No. 2 on the field it should be no surprise if Smith-Schuster approaches those numbers and leads the league in targets. He may also lead receivers in Fantasy points. ... The Case Against: While it's true Smith-Schuster should see even more targets, you have to consider how much his efficiency may suffer. It's a lot easier to get open when the other team has to double-team Brown on the other side of the field. This could be a case of a downgrade in efficiency overruling an increase in volume. There are also reasons to be concerned about the age and health of his quarterback as well as the continuity in Pittsburgh as a whole. Smith-Schuster has as much upside as any receiver in football this year, but he's the riskiest of the top-five receivers.