2019 Outlook: Julian Edelman

The Case For: The retirement of Rob Gronkowski is a loss for all of us. Well, all of us except for Edelman. He's been phenomenal in games without Gronkowski, averaging more targets, receptions and yards. Even with Gronkowski, he was pretty much outstanding in 2018. On a per game basis he was every bit as good as he was in 2017, if not a little bit better. I'd expect something similar in 2019, and, he shouldn't be suspended for the first four games this time around. ... The Case Against: When the season starts he's going to be a 33-year-old receiver with a 42-year-old quarterback on a team that went extremely run-heavy at the end of last season. With their combined age and Edelman's extensive injury history, he's anything but safe. Also, the Patriots spent their first-round pick on N'Keal Harry, who could impact Edelman's target share and red zone usage.