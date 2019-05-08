2019 Outlook: Julio Jones

The Case For: He has five straight seasons with at least 83 catches and at least 1,400 receiving yards. He's one of a handful of receivers who has a legitimate case to claim the mantle of "best wide receiver in the NFL". He has a talented quarterback in Matt Ryan, who has been with Jones through all of his success. Even the foot injury concerns seem to have passed with Jones playing at least 14 games in each of the past five seasons. ... The Case Against: The touchdown thing is super annoying. Jones hasn't scored more than eight touchdowns since 2012, and he's scored six or fewer in three of his past five seasons. It doesn't make any sense and I don't even like factoring it into my projections, but it's pretty hard to continue ignoring. The one thing I will say that could be a problem is the run/pass split of the team as a whole. The Falcons had been more run-heavy as their defense improved, at least until last year. But remember, half of their defense got hurt in the first month of the season. If that unit bounces back and Ryan throws less, it could be difficult for Jones to justify a first-round pick.