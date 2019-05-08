2019 Outlook: Justice Hill
2019 fantasy player outlook for Justice Hill, RB, BAL
It's believed that Justice Hill will begin his career as a change-of-pace running back for the Ravens. For a squad that wants to run as much as possible, that's welcomed news. Hill was a featured back at Oklahoma State, consistently averaging at least 5.5 yards per rush and finding the end zone 31 times in 36 games. He did this with his fleet feet and juke moves, accelerating to burn past slower defenders and cutting to find room to run. He showed enough as a receiver (49 catches in three years) to be useful in passing situations, too. Where he's lacking is in size - his slight frame hurts him when it comes to pushing piles, breaking tackles and blocking. Odds are the Ravens will ask Hill to make an impact on 8-to-10 touches per week, marrying his speed with the rest of the burners in this run-friendly offense. Bank on him going in Round 11 or later in seasonal drafts this summer. As for long-term leagues, expect him to get taken a round sooner, while in rookie-only formats he'll get nabbed in late Round 2. The odds aren't good he'll be the Ravens' lead back one day, but it's not out of the question.
