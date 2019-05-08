2019 Outlook: Justin Jackson

2019 fantasy player outlook for Justin Jackson, RB, LAC

Justin Jackson is expected to be the No. 3 running back for the Chargers this season behind Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler. In 2018, when Gordon missed time due to a knee injury, Jackson showed flashes of being Fantasy relevant. He scored 14 PPR points in Week 13 at Pittsburgh and 16 PPR points in Week 15 at Kansas City. But most likely, Jackson will need an injury to either Gordon or Ekeler to put himself on the Fantasy radar this season. He's not worth drafting in most leagues, but he is someone to monitor during the year as a potential waiver-wire addition.

