2019 Outlook: Justin Tucker

2019 fantasy player outlook for Justin Tucker, K, BAL

The best kicker in Fantasy Football resides in Baltimore, and his name is Justin Tucker. He's been a top-10 kicker every year of his career including a No. 2 overall finish in 2018. He's drilled a minimum of 29 field goals every year and has exceeded 32 three-pointers in each of his last four campaigns. The Ravens' move to a run-centric offense commandeered by Lamar Jackson should mean more field goal opportunities since Jackson isn't a prolific passer but still good enough to drive into or near the red zone. Most kickers get taken with a final-round pick - Tucker's worth splurging on with a third-to-last pick.

