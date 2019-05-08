2019 Outlook: Justin Watson

2019 fantasy player outlook for Justin Watson, WR, TB

Justin Watson has the size (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) to help the Bucs receiving corps, but the opportunity is something he must fight for in training camp. His primary competition is Breshad Perriman, a former first-round pick who busted with the Ravens. If Watson can scoot past him on the depth chart, expect him to work as the Bucs' third receiver and potentially evolve into a bye-week replacement off waivers during the year. He's not worth drafting outside of the deepest of dynasty leagues.

