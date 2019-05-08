2019 Outlook: Juwann Winfree

2019 fantasy player outlook for Juwann Winfree, WR, DEN

The Broncos selected rookie receiver Juwann Winfree in the sixth round of the NFL Draft from Colorado, and he's expected to compete for a role as a reserve receiver. Denver has a crowded receiving corps with Emmanuel Sanders, DaeSean Hamilton, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, but Winfree could be No. 5 on the depth chart. And if Sanders (Achilles) is slow in his recovery, that could help Winfree get targets early on in the year. Keep an eye on Winfree in training camp, but he's not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues. And he's only worth a late-round flier in deep rookie-only drafts.

