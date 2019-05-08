2019 Outlook: Kaden Smith

2019 fantasy player outlook for Kaden Smith, TE, SF

The 49ers selected Kaden Smith in the sixth round of the NFL Draft from Stanford, and he's likely the No. 3 tight end in San Francisco this season behind George Kittle and Garrett Celek. We don't expect Smith to get many targets as a rookie, and he's not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues. He's only worth a late-round flier in rookie-only drafts.

Our Latest Stories