2019 Outlook: Kahale Warring
2019 fantasy player outlook for Kahale Warring, TE, HOU
The Texans haven't had an impactful tight end in a while, but San Diego State's Kahale Warring could be it. Standing at an imposing 6-foot-5 and 252 pounds, Warring is a raw but talented prospect. He's fast and good at blocking, but his route-running needs work. Frankly, his whole game needs a lot of coaching, but with basketball-player size and moves and a willingness to learn, he could eventually be a helpful option for the Texans and Fantasy managers. Look for him starting in Round 4 in rookie-only drafts and with a very late pick in long-term formats.
