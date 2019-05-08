2019 Outlook: Ka'imi Fairbairn
2019 fantasy player outlook for Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, HOU
Ka'imi Fairbairn will be among the first kickers picked in Fantasy drafts in 2019 after outproducing every other kicker in Fantasy points a year ago. Heck, Fairbairn was so good he scored more Fantasy points than guys like Allen Robinson, D.J. Moore and DeSean Jackson! The Texans afforded him 42 field-goal attempts and he made 37, both franchise highs. While we wouldn't bank on Fairbairn averaging 2.6 field goal attempts per game in 2019, we do think he should connect on many of the tries he does get (he's an 85.1 percent field-goal kicker for his career). Fairbairn is worth drafting with one of the last 30 picks.
