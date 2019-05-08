2019 Outlook: Kalen Ballage

2019 fantasy player outlook for Kalen Ballage, RB, MIA

Kalen Ballage could be a popular sleeper this season since he's expected to share touches with Kenyan Drake - and potentially do more. While we don't anticipate Ballage working as the starter early in the season for Miami, he could emerge as a workhorse during the year. He's also a Drake injury away from a starting job. As a rookie in 2018, Ballage had two games with double digits in carries, and he scored 19 PPR points in Week 15 at Minnesota. There's a lot to like about Ballage in his sophomore campaign, and he's worth a late-round pick in all formats.

