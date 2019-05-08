2019 Outlook: Kareem Hunt
2019 fantasy player outlook for Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE
The Browns gave Kareem Hunt a second chance on his NFL career, and hopefully he will not have any issues off the field again. In 2018, Hunt was released by the Chiefs after a video surfaced of him beating up a woman. He signed with Cleveland in February, and the NFL suspended him for the first eight games of this season. The Browns have a bye in Week 7, so the earliest we'll see Hunt play is Week 10. And, if everyone is healthy, he'll share touches with Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson, which lowers his Fantasy value. As a player, Hunt is a dynamic running back and led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017. If he's able to resurrect his career in Cleveland, he could emerge as a featured back once again since he's playing on a one-year deal. But in 2019, his Fantasy value is limited on Draft Day because of Chubb and potentially Johnson. We only recommend drafting Hunt with a late-round pick in most formats this season.
