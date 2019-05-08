2019 Outlook: Keelan Cole

2019 fantasy player outlook for Keelan Cole, WR, JAC

Keelan Cole had a chance to break out in 2018 and couldn't do it. Now he figures to be in a stiff competition for playing time this summer. Until Cole re-emerges as a legit threat in the Jaguars offense, Fantasy managers shouldn't entertain the thought of selecting him.

Our Latest Stories