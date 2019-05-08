2019 Outlook: Keenan Allen
2019 fantasy player outlook for Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
The Case For: Allen is a No. 1 wide receiver in the prime of his career on a good offense with a future Hall of Famer at quarterback. He's caught 68 percent of his targets over his career and averaged better than 12 yards per catch each of the past two seasons. He's going to be heavily targeted and wildly efficient. There are zero performance-related concerns and he's a solid No. 1 receiver in PPR. ... The Case Against: Up until two seasons ago you would have said injuries are the biggest concern for Allen, but he hasn't missed a game since 2016 so that risk seems mitigated. Now, we have to talk about the touchdowns. Allen hasn't scored more than six touchdowns in a season since his rookie year. I'm generally averse to projecting a bad touchdown rate for an elite wide receiver, but it's hard to expect anything new from Allen. It's also really hard to have a top-five season at receiver without scoring more than six touchdowns.
