2019 Outlook: KeeSean Johnson

2019 fantasy player outlook for KeeSean Johnson, WR, ARI

The Cardinals selected rookie receiver KeeSean Johnson in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, and he will compete for playing time this year. He should open the season behind Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and fellow rookies Hakeem Butler and Andy Isabella, but Johnson could find a way to get some targets in Kliff Kingsbury's offense. We don't recommend drafting Johnson in most seasonal leagues, and he's worth a late-round flier in rookie-only drafts.

