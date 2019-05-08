2019 Outlook: Keith Kirkwood

2019 fantasy player outlook for Keith Kirkwood, WR, NO

The Saints will give Keith Kirkwood a shot at some relevant playing time in camp this summer, but he's got some competition. Playing late last season as the Saints' slot receiver, the 6-foot-3 Kirkwood caught nearly 62 percent of his targets for a pretty incredible 16.1 yards per catch. Problem is that he did it on low volume (2.5 targets per game). We'll need to see some glowing reports about Kirkwood nailing down the slot role this summer before recommending him for Fantasy usage.

Our Latest Stories