2019 Outlook: Keith Smith

2019 fantasy player outlook for Keith Smith, RB, OAK

Keith Smith is expected to again be the starting fullback for the Raiders this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. In 2018, his first in Oakland, Smith had six total touches for 23 total yards. And in five NFL seasons, Smith has yet to score a touchdown. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

