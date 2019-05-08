2019 Outlook: Keke Coutee
2019 fantasy player outlook for Keke Coutee, WR, HOU
Keke Coutee emerged as the Texans' best slot receiver last year and should be right back in there this year. On the field for only seven games as a rookie because of hamstring issues, Coutee regularly was a short-area target for Deshaun Watson (only five deep targets on the year including playoffs). Four of his seven games saw him get at least seven targets, resulting in at least 12 PPR points in each and 17 PPR points in three of them. Coutee has good PPR potential right away, but if injuries force Coutee into a larger role, he could become a weekly Fantasy starter (even in non-PPR formats). Round 9 is not too early to spend on Coutee in full PPR, but wait until at least late Round 10 to get him if catches don't count.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...