2019 Outlook: Keke Coutee

Keke Coutee emerged as the Texans' best slot receiver last year and should be right back in there this year. On the field for only seven games as a rookie because of hamstring issues, Coutee regularly was a short-area target for Deshaun Watson (only five deep targets on the year including playoffs). Four of his seven games saw him get at least seven targets, resulting in at least 12 PPR points in each and 17 PPR points in three of them. Coutee has good PPR potential right away, but if injuries force Coutee into a larger role, he could become a weekly Fantasy starter (even in non-PPR formats). Round 9 is not too early to spend on Coutee in full PPR, but wait until at least late Round 10 to get him if catches don't count.