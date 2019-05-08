2019 Outlook: Kelvin Harmon
2019 fantasy player outlook for Kelvin Harmon, WR, WAS
Washington selected rookie receiver Kelvin Harmon in the sixth round of the NFL Draft from North Carolina State, and he could be a steal for the Redskins. Washington has a suspect receiving corps with Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson and Trey Quinn as the top options, and Harmon will compete with fellow rookie Terry McLaurin for targets. It would not be a surprise to see Harmon lead Washington in several receiving categories this season, and he's worth a late-round flier in deep seasonal leagues. He's worth selecting with a third-round pick in rookie-only drafts.
