2019 Outlook: Kendrick Bourne
2019 fantasy player outlook for Kendrick Bourne, WR, SF
Kendrick Bourne will compete for a reserve role with the 49ers this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. He'll play behind Dante Pettis and Marquise Goodwin, but he also could be behind Deebo Samuel, Jalen Hurd, Jordan Matthews, Trent Taylor and Richie James. Bourne showed promise in 2018, scoring at least 10 PPR points in three of his final five games. He's entering his third season in the NFL, so this could be year where he takes a step forward. But this is a crowded receiving corps, and Bourne could be buried on the bench. He's not worth drafting in most leagues.
