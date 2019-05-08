2019 Outlook: Kenny Golladay
2019 fantasy player outlook for Kenny Golladay, WR, DET
The Case For: Draft Golladay because you're looking for a future star. Because of his size, his speed and the fact that defenses simply cannot cover him with one defender. He's a hulk of a man who makes highlight-reel plays and is entering his famed third year, the year we've come to look for breakouts for receivers. Golden Tate is gone and Golladay had some monstrous games after he was traded in 2018. ... The Case Against: While Golladay did take off after the Tate trade, he also broke out after the team lost Marvin Jones for the season and Jones will be back in 2019. Golladay had some real duds down the stretch even when he was "the man." That may have not been on him because the offensive coaching on this team was not great and Matthew Stafford wasn't either. But do you really feel better with Darrell Bevell in charge? If Matt Patricia has his way, this will be a defense-first team that excels in the running game. It's almost like they're trying to make it harder for Golladay to break out. Also, the fact that the team spent a first-round pick on T.J. Hockenson suggests they may want to get the tight ends more involved in the passing game.
