2019 Outlook: Kenny Stills

Kenny Stills should have the chance for a rebound year this season, and he would likely benefit if Ryan Fitzpatrick starts over Josh Rosen. Fitzpatrick is the type of passer who will take chances with the ball down the field, and that could benefit Stills more than playing with Rosen. In 2018, Stills had three-year lows in targets (64), receptions (37) and receiving yards (553), although he scored at least six touchdowns for the third season in a row. While Miami will have basically the same receiving corps from 2018 with Stills, Albert Wilson and DeVante Parker, it's Stills who has the most upside, especially with Fitzpatrick. But even if Rosen is the starter, that should be an upgrade for Stills over Ryan Tannehill from last year. Look for Stills in all leagues with a late-round pick