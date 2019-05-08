2019 Outlook: Kenyan Drake

The Case For: Adam Gase is gone! It has been extremely frustrating to watch Drake continually average 4.5 yards per carry or better and not get a feature role. Actually, that's not true. He did get a feature role at the end of 2017, and he was awesome. In the final five games that season he averaged 118 yards per game. If Brian Flores just let's go on the reins, Drake could be a star. And even if he's not the workhorse, Drake was a top-20 running back in PPR last year with a limited workload. ... The Case Against: It's quite possible the reasons Gase didn't trust Drake with a feature role didn't leave with Gase. In fact, Flores hasn't exactly spoken like he views Drake as a feature back either. This is going to be an awful team by design, so it's going to be really difficult for a running back in a committee to be good.