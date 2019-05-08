2019 Outlook: Kenyan Drake
2019 fantasy player outlook for Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA
The Case For: Adam Gase is gone! It has been extremely frustrating to watch Drake continually average 4.5 yards per carry or better and not get a feature role. Actually, that's not true. He did get a feature role at the end of 2017, and he was awesome. In the final five games that season he averaged 118 yards per game. If Brian Flores just let's go on the reins, Drake could be a star. And even if he's not the workhorse, Drake was a top-20 running back in PPR last year with a limited workload. ... The Case Against: It's quite possible the reasons Gase didn't trust Drake with a feature role didn't leave with Gase. In fact, Flores hasn't exactly spoken like he views Drake as a feature back either. This is going to be an awful team by design, so it's going to be really difficult for a running back in a committee to be good.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...