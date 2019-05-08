2019 Outlook: Kerrith Whyte

2019 fantasy player outlook for Kerrith Whyte, RB, CHI

The Bears added more speed with the addition of Florida Atlantic running back Kerrith Whyte in the seventh round of the draft. The backup to Devin Singletary, Whyte proved to be a speedster on both offense and special teams. He's the only player in FAU history to record touchdowns on kick returns, so he might impact the Bears there first. If he were ever to play offense, Whyte would be a solid change-of-pace runner with some underrated receiving skills. That might take a while given the depth chart in front of him in Chi-town. Whyte only should generate interest in the final rounds of deep long-term formats and rookie drafts.

