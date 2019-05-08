2019 Outlook: Kerryon Johnson

The Case For: There was little doubt in 2018 who was the Lions' best running back. Johnson made that clear whenever the team gave him the football. Seven times the Lions gave Johnson 14 touches in a game. In six of those games he totaled at least 85 yards. Johnson's success was stunted by his lack of touchdowns, but there should be little doubt he'll score more once he's given more regular touches. There's enormous upside for the former second-rounder out of Auburn, especially if the Lions throw him the football more often. He had five catches in three different games and caught 82% of the balls thrown his way. ... The Case Against: It sure doesn't sound like the Lions are going to give Johnson the ability to reach his potential. They signed C.J. Anderson in the offseason and kept Theo Riddick as their pass-catching back. If Johnson is once again splitting early down work and losing third-down work, he's going to remain more upside than actual production. This is especially true since the Lions seem destined to remain a below-.500 team in a division full of teams with realistic playoff aspirations.