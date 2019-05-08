2019 Outlook: Kevin White

2019 fantasy player outlook for Kevin White, WR, ARI

Kevin White will look for his first regular-season receiving touchdown with the Cardinals. The tall, formerly fast wideout hopes to have some of Larry Fitzgerald's legendary game rub off on him while working in Kliff Kingsbury's aggressive passing offense. Until we see it, however, White isn't worthy of a Fantasy pick-up.

