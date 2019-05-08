2019 Outlook: Kirk Cousins

2019 fantasy player outlook for Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN

Perhaps the most overlooked quarterback this Fantasy season is Kirk Cousins. All he's done over the past four seasons is finish annually as a top-12 passer, hitting on 20-plus points 51.6 percent of the time. Cousins throws to two of the league's best receivers and was efficient in his final three games in '18 with playcaller Kevin Stefanski (six touchdowns, one interception, 200.0 yards per game). The Vikings also improved the offensive line around him, making it less likely he'll get thrown around like he did a year ago. What's wrong? That's not enough for you?! Fine, but we're not talking about a top-100 pick here - we're discussing a passer you'll be able to find past 140th overall. He's someone to stash, or simply begin the season with as a streaming option.

