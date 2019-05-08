2019 Outlook: Kirk Cousins
2019 fantasy player outlook for Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN
Perhaps the most overlooked quarterback this Fantasy season is Kirk Cousins. All he's done over the past four seasons is finish annually as a top-12 passer, hitting on 20-plus points 51.6 percent of the time. Cousins throws to two of the league's best receivers and was efficient in his final three games in '18 with playcaller Kevin Stefanski (six touchdowns, one interception, 200.0 yards per game). The Vikings also improved the offensive line around him, making it less likely he'll get thrown around like he did a year ago. What's wrong? That's not enough for you?! Fine, but we're not talking about a top-100 pick here - we're discussing a passer you'll be able to find past 140th overall. He's someone to stash, or simply begin the season with as a streaming option.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...