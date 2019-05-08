2019 Outlook: Kyle Allen
2019 fantasy player outlook for Kyle Allen, QB, CAR
Kyle Allen started one whole game as a late-season replacement for Cam Newton -- and looked pretty good. He totaled three touchdowns (two passing) and didn't have any turnovers in a win over the Saints' backups. Allen is expected to battle for a spot on the Panthers depth chart behind Newton this summer but seems like a dark horse to get the backup gig with rookie Will Grier on the roster.
