2019 Outlook: Kyle Allen

Kyle Allen started one whole game as a late-season replacement for Cam Newton -- and looked pretty good. He totaled three touchdowns (two passing) and didn't have any turnovers in a win over the Saints' backups. Allen is expected to battle for a spot on the Panthers depth chart behind Newton this summer but seems like a dark horse to get the backup gig with rookie Will Grier on the roster.

