2019 Outlook: Kyle Juszczyk

2019 fantasy player outlook for Kyle Juszczyk, RB, SF

Kyle Juszczyk will again be the starting fullback for the 49ers this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. While Juszczyk is a quality receiver out of the backfield -- he has at least 30 catches four seasons in a row -- he doesn't get enough touches to warrant being drafted in most leagues.

