2019 Outlook: Kyle Lauletta

2019 fantasy player outlook for Kyle Lauletta, QB, NYG

Kyle Lauletta will be a reserve quarterback for the Giants this season, and he could be No. 2 on the depth chart behind Eli Manning. He'll likely compete with rookie Daniel Jones for that role, and we expect Jones to be ahead of Lauletta as the top backup for Manning. Lauletta has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues and should not be drafted.

