2019 Outlook: Kyle Rudolph
2019 fantasy player outlook for Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
For three consecutive years, Rudolph has produced just enough stats to finish in the top 10 of tight ends in all formats. And for three years, he's done it in an inconsistent, frustrating way. Rudolph has recorded seven-plus Fantasy points (non-PPR) in 18 of his last 47 games. He's typically needed a touchdown to come through for Fantasy managers as he has just two games in his eight-year career with over 70 yards and no scores. He's among the handful of tight ends who will play a bunch but still not warrant a start every week. If you like his early-season schedule, go ahead and press him onto rosters with a late-round pick. Maybe he'll be motivated by entering a contract year with his replacement, Irv Smith Jr., added onto the roster in April.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...