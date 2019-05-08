2019 Outlook: Kyle Rudolph

For three consecutive years, Rudolph has produced just enough stats to finish in the top 10 of tight ends in all formats. And for three years, he's done it in an inconsistent, frustrating way. Rudolph has recorded seven-plus Fantasy points (non-PPR) in 18 of his last 47 games. He's typically needed a touchdown to come through for Fantasy managers as he has just two games in his eight-year career with over 70 yards and no scores. He's among the handful of tight ends who will play a bunch but still not warrant a start every week. If you like his early-season schedule, go ahead and press him onto rosters with a late-round pick. Maybe he'll be motivated by entering a contract year with his replacement, Irv Smith Jr., added onto the roster in April.