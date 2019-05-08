2019 Outlook: Kyler Murray
2019 fantasy player outlook for Kyler Murray, QB, ARI
The Cardinals selected rookie quarterback Kyler Murray at No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft from Oklahoma, and he could be a quality Fantasy option right away. A star in college as the Heisman Trophy winner, Murray could thrive in the NFL playing for coach Kliff Kingsbury, and he can show off his dual-threat skills right away. Though Josh Rosen failed in Arizona, the Cardinals improved their offensive line from 2018, as well as added new weapons in Andy Isabella and Hakeem Butler to join David Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. Murray is worth drafting as a low-end starter in seasonal leagues with a mid- to late-round pick, and he's a second-round pick in rookie-only drafts. There's a lot to like about Murray as a Fantasy option in 2019.
